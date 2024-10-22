Bourne Police Adds Emergency Preparedness Department

BOURNE – The Bourne Select Board recently voted to dissolve the town’s Emergency Management Department and consolidate it into the Bourne Police Department.

The emergency department was handled by Charles Noyes, who retired this past summer.

Noyes, the former police chief in Oxford, was the Bourne emergency management director for 14 years.

Town Administrator Marlene McCollem said the standalone department worked well because of who held the position, but going forward, the absorption by the police department will allow for a more streamlined response.

Bourne Police Chief Brandon Esip told the select board he has been in communication with the fire chief and has taken emergency director training classes through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.