Marijuana Deliver and Pickleball on Orleans Town Warrant

October 22, 2024

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Residents will consider articles concerning marijuana, pickleball and more during Orleans town meeting 6 pm Monday in the Nauset Middle School Gym.

Article 1 would remove a previous ban and allow marijuana courier services directly to consumers, aligning with state Cannabis Control regulations, though the number of total retailers remains limited at two. 

Article 9 would allocate $100,000 to develop future pickleball courts amid the explosion of the sport’s popularity in town.

“Due to the increased popularity of the sport, the current number of courts is not enough to sustain our growing pickleball population, which is increasing in size and age range. By allocating funds, the town will have the ability to identify a site with the least residential impact possible, and construct courts to assist in the growing demand for the sport,” reads the town warrant Article 9 explanation. 

The town could also acquire about 2.2 acres of land on Tonset Road with a $2.5 million dollar purchase, if approved by voters.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


