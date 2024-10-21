State Grant Money To Help With Cape Coastal Resiliency

BOSTON – Cape Cod communities have received about one-million dollars in coastal resilience grants from the state of Massachusetts.

Barnstable will use its share to advance a project for relocating the Sandy Neck Beach parking lot and gatehouse to a more landward position and dune restoration.

Brewster will continue its partnership with Dennis and Orleans to advance a regional shoreline management strategy for their shared 14-and-a-half-mile stretch of Cape Cod Bay coastline, creating an online public data portal.

Falmouth will be evaluating the performance and longevity of beach and dune nourishment designs under storm conditions for the Surf Drive area. The town will also continue a public outreach program that warns about flood risks.

And Yarmouth will work to preserve access at Packet Landing Marina which is threatened by coastal flooding.

“Climate change is not only an environmental threat to our coastline, it’s an economic threat to our state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The recent hurricanes have underscored the urgency of this issue, reminding us that we must be proactive in safeguarding our communities.”