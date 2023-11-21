AG Campbell Announces Legal Service Grant Funds For Incoming Migrants

HYANNIS – Thirteen non-profit legal service organizations, including South Coastal Counties Legal Services, the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands, and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River recently received shares of $780,000 in grant funding from the Attorney General’s Office to help immigrants access aid and receive work authorization.

Funds will aid in the implementation of new case management technology, as well as the hiring of support staff such as translators and case managers to ease the difficulties of assisting new arrivals to the region.

“Our new arrivals who are lawfully paroled into this country and eligible for work authorization and other immigration relief, want nothing more than to work to support their families,” said Attorney General Campbell.

“With this grant,” she said, “we aim to help organizations on the ground that are working hard to provide vital legal services to newly arrived immigrants. While we could not fund all organizations, I am grateful to all organizations that do this work, and proud to partner with our grant recipients to protect and support immigrants in Massachusetts.”