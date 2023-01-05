You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Marks Final Full Day in Office

Baker Marks Final Full Day in Office

January 5, 2023

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker engaged in a series of ceremonies during his last full day as governor Wednesday, marking the transition of power in the top office on Beacon Hill from GOP to Democratic hands.

During a private ceremony, the Republican handed Democrat Maura Healey, set to be sworn in on Thursday, a series of symbolic items including a bible dating to the 1800s and a gavel made from the white oak frame of the U.S.S. Constitution.

Baker ended the day with a traditional, red-carpeted “lone walk” through the State House and down the front steps of the historic building.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


