Baker Marks Final Full Day in Office

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker engaged in a series of ceremonies during his last full day as governor Wednesday, marking the transition of power in the top office on Beacon Hill from GOP to Democratic hands.

During a private ceremony, the Republican handed Democrat Maura Healey, set to be sworn in on Thursday, a series of symbolic items including a bible dating to the 1800s and a gavel made from the white oak frame of the U.S.S. Constitution.

Baker ended the day with a traditional, red-carpeted “lone walk” through the State House and down the front steps of the historic building.

