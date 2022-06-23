Barnstable County Officials OK Funding for IT, Grant Management Programs

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials have worked to approve supplemental funding for local information technology and grant management programs.

The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates had previously been in contention regarding budget cuts that could have impacted IT plans in Bourne and Harwich.

Additionally, the management for multi-year grants for programs such as AmeriCorps have been a subject of the county government’s focus.

The commissioners had asked the Assembly to restore money for the county’s IT department along with its Resource Development Office.

The Assembly obliged last week, voting to restore partial funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. About $98,000 for IT was then restored by the Commissioners on Wednesday, along with roughly $41,000 for the Resource Development Office.

The money is slated to be used to fund additional staff members in each program, while also continuing to provide contracted IT services in both Bourne and Harwich.

Commission Chair Sheila Lyons expressed optimism going forward, adding that she hopes the two facets of the county government will continue to work together with a focus on similar goals.