Barnstable County Provides Update On ARPA Funding

BARNSTABLE – At a meeting by the Barnstable County Commissioners earlier this week, Assistant County Administrator Vaira Harik provided an update regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and related sub-recipient grant awards supporting key county initiatives.

Per the announcement, 32 grant recipients who have not completed their spending and whose agreements were set to expire at the end of June received extensions to ensure all funds are utilized.

The County also authorized numerous new awards.

Children’s Cove received a $90,144 grant to augment multidisciplinary services for child abuse victims and their families.

A grant award of $404,490 was given to the Barnstable County HOME Consortium to create and preserve affordable housing in the county.

Half a million was provided to the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension to fund the design and development of phase one of a new household hazardous waste collection facility to improve local waste disposal.

$397,000 was awarded to the Department of Health and Environment to support the investigation of infectious disease cases.

There are 42 sub-recipients of ARPA grant funding in the county, including non-profits, affordable housing organizations, and funding agreements with the towns themselves.