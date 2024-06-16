You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Road Work To Begin On Monday

Hyannis Road Work To Begin On Monday

June 16, 2024

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials are notifying drivers to expect delays as contractors begin paving work on West Main Street in Hyannis on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The work will be split into two stages, the first being performed overnight at the Intersection of West Main Street and Strawberry Hill Road on Monday and Tuesday from 7 pm-5 am.

The second stage of work will move along West Main Street from Route 28 to Strawberry Hill Road starting on Tuesday at 7 am and continuing daily until 5 pm for about a week until the project’s estimated completion as weather permits.

Work will include milling, paving, leveling, and structural adjustments, with traffic being modified as necessary, though resident and emergency access will be maintained throughout.

Motorists are asked to use caution and heed posted safety warnings while work is ongoing.

