Barnstable To Discuss Financing Tools For Downtown Improvement

May 24, 2024

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable will host an upcoming virtual meeting to discuss potentially implementing a District Improvement Financing (DIF) Program in downtown Hyannis on Tuesday, June 11, at 5 pm.

Used to establish a funding stream for economic development, District Improvement Financing is a locally enacted tool that helps municipalities identify and capture incremental tax revenues from new private investment and divert them toward public improvement projects, thereby allowing private and public investments to complement one another.

Town consultant Camoin Associates will present the Hyannis DIF Master Plan to explain its feasibility to the public.

DIF does not represent a new tax and does not increase municipal tax rates.

The link for the virtual public meeting can be found by clicking here.

