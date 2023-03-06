Cape Cod Commission, Woods Hole Group Presenting Low-Lying Road Designs

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is partnering with the towns of Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Eastham, Truro, and Wellfleet to host a series of virtual workshops presenting climate-resistant conceptual designs for vulnerable roadways as part of the Low Lying Roads Project.

The designs have been created by Woods Hole Group to address low-lying roads, bridges, and culverts vulnerable to flooding caused by storm surges and rising sea levels.

The Woods Hold Group will present three design concepts for two road segments in each town, featuring a variety of traditional engineering and nature-based approaches.

Attendees will learn about the goals of the project, the pros and cons of each design, and project costs, followed by a Q&A period and open discussion.

Upcoming seminars will be held on the following dates:

Wellfleet: March 9 at 2 pm.

Bourne: March 22 at 3 pm.

Barnstable: March 28 at 4 pm.

Truro: April 12 at 4 pm.

Brewster: April 27 at 6 pm.

Those interested in attending can register by clicking here, or call in by dialing (929) 205-6099 and using the meeting ID 935 5189 6265.

To learn more about the Low-Lying Roads Project, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter