Cape Receives PPE Donation from Taiwan

BARNSTABLE – Fifteen-thousand pieces of personal protective equipment have been donated across Barnstable County from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston (TECO-Boston) to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr was present at a socially-distanced press conference on Monday with TECO-Boston officials, such as Director-General Douglas Hsu and Consular Officer Johanna Wang.

Cyr is hopeful that this donation will help the county continue their good work in managing the spread of COVID-19.

“This is just going to help make sure that we are prepared for meeting the needs of our community through the summer and into the fall and winter, so long as this pandemic is with us,” Cyr said.

Cyr also noted that the donation is a symbol of unity between the United States and Taiwan, a sentiment echoed by Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake.

“This is not only a symbol, but a real practical statement of the deep friendship that exists between our two nations,” Peake added.

State Representative Will Crocker, Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits, and Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Ronald Bergstrom were also in attendance at the conference, along with Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross and Barnstable County Director of the Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien.

O’Brien said Barnstable County has been doing a good job of “weathering the storm” when it comes to COVID-19, and that numbers are generally trending in the right direction.

As the Cape continues to reopen and manage the virus’ impact, the officials at the conference stressed that these PPE materials will be valuable.