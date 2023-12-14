December Ranked Worst Month for Home Fires

BARNSTABLE – According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires, helping make December the top month for that category.

Many traditions of the holiday season, including Christmas trees, holiday decorations, and festive meals, present potential fire hazards that contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires.

“December is a leading month for home fires, which is largely due to the activities we engage in during the holiday season,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy.

“Additionally, an increase in the use of heating equipment driven by colder temperatures across most of the county, contributes to the heightened risk,” Carli said.

The NFPA is advising communities to be more aware during this month to avert any possible winter fires with proper planning and safety protocols.

Research shows an annual average of 150 home fires involving Christmas trees between 2017 and 2021, while decorations led to an estimated average of 790 home fires, and approximately 5,700 home fires were caused by candles.

For more information about safety precautions and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, visit their website.