Eversource Preps for Potential Storm Ahead of Christmas

HYANNIS – Eversource advised on Tuesday, December 20, that they are preparing for the possibility of damage ahead of a potential storm that could impact Massachusetts during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Extra line crews and resources are being pulled in by the utility company. They’re ensuring preparedness for power outages or other issues from Thursday night through Saturday morning; Saturday is Christmas Eve.

As of the time of publication, the National Weather Service’s forecast shows mainly rain for the Cape and Islands during that stretch, with the possibility of damaging winds.

Ahead of the potential storm, the Steamship Authority has waived cancellation and change fees for Friday and Saturday.