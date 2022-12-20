You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource Preps for Potential Storm Ahead of Christmas

Eversource Preps for Potential Storm Ahead of Christmas

December 20, 2022

HYANNIS – Eversource advised on Tuesday, December 20, that they are preparing for the possibility of damage ahead of a potential storm that could impact Massachusetts during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Extra line crews and resources are being pulled in by the utility company. They’re ensuring preparedness for power outages or other issues from Thursday night through Saturday morning; Saturday is Christmas Eve.

As of the time of publication, the National Weather Service’s forecast shows mainly rain for the Cape and Islands during that stretch, with the possibility of damaging winds.

Ahead of the potential storm, the Steamship Authority has waived cancellation and change fees for Friday and Saturday.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 