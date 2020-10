FALL RIVER – The Fall River Diocese has partnered with Glove Cleaners, Inc. in order to ensure that all diocese schools have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The partnership has been in development for months in order to properly serve these schools. Gloves, masks, and other equipment were given to the schools to last them for multiple weeks.

Both the company and diocese expressed optimism going forward, should the need for more PPE develop.