FERC Awards License To Energy-Generating Test Site In Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – The nonprofit organization Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative is announcing that it has been awarded an eight-year pilot license by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to test energy-generating tidal turbines in the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne.

The collaborative says the test site, which has been a nearly-decade-long project, is the only in the United States to have obtained such a license.

This will allow the turbines to generate electricity directly to the grid.

Collaborative CEO John Miller says tidal energy is an important part of the renewable energy mix, and he believes New England universities will be able to further-develop the source.