You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FERC Awards License To Energy-Generating Test Site In Cape Cod Canal

FERC Awards License To Energy-Generating Test Site In Cape Cod Canal

April 30, 2024

Courtesy of MREC

BOURNE – The nonprofit organization Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative is announcing that it has been awarded an eight-year pilot license by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to test energy-generating tidal turbines in the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne.

The collaborative says the test site, which has been a nearly-decade-long project, is the only in the United States to have obtained such a license.

This will allow the turbines to generate electricity directly to the grid.

Collaborative CEO John Miller says tidal energy is an important part of the renewable energy mix, and he believes New England universities will be able to further-develop the source. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 