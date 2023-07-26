Former Town Office In Sandwich Sold At Auction

SANDWICH – The former town offices of Sandwich were recently sold at auction for $580,000.

The location in Sandwich Industrial Park was sold to Andrew R. Davison, owner of Cape Cod Biofuels, which operates next door to the old office.

The new owners plan to demolish the old office and use the 1.6-acre lot to expand their business, which recycles cooking waste to turn into biodiesel.

The location was closed on Friday, November 18, 2022, with town departments relocating to their current location at 100 Route 6A.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter