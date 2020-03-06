You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Caucus to Decide Democratic State Convention Delegates

March 6, 2020

HARWICH – A caucus will be held Saturday in Harwich to elect seven delegates and four alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Nominating Convention, which is set to take place on May 30 in Lowell.

Delegates will make a vote for either Ed Markey or Joe Kennedy III for U.S. Senate at the convention.

Any registered Democrats residing in the town are free to attend the caucus, which will be held at the Harwich Community Center. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until the caucus begins at 10:15 a.m.

Candidates must be present at the caucus. Voting is done by secret ballot.

The Harwich Democratic Town Committee will conduct its monthly business meeting following the caucus.

