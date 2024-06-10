Investigation Into Deputy Corrections Officer Leads to Arrest

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable County Corrections Officer has been arrested by the Massachusetts State Police following a referral from the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Djaoen faces charges including Assault and Battery With a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness, concerning an individual in the custody of the correction facility. He had been removed from inmate contact and placed on leave prior to the referral.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that the department has zero tolerance for the alleged violations.

“While the matter remains under both criminal and administrative investigation, Barnstable County Sheriff D. Buckley will, should the allegations be proven true, have zero tolerance for such serious violations of the law,” said Director of Communications K.C. Myers in a statement.