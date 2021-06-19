Lawmakers Move to Reauthorize National Seashore Advisory Commission

WELLFLEET – State lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would reauthorize the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission.

The commission allows the six towns within the Seashore’s boundary, Barnstable County and the Commonwealth at large to provide citizen input to the Secretary of the Interior about matters related to the Seashore’s development and operation.

Due to the current law, the commission expired on September 26, 2018.

Senators Edward Markey (D-Mass) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) are responsible for the legislation’s reintroduction that would authorize the commission to act until 2029.

“The Cape Cod National Seashore is a special and irreplaceable natural treasure that inspires the millions of visitors it welcomes every year,” said Senator Markey in a statement.

“I will continue fighting in the Senate to reauthorize the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission and ensure that our local communities have seats at the decision-making table.”

The Cape Cod National Seashore itself was established in 1961, and during 2020 was one of the most visited national parks in the country.

“The Cape Cod National Seashore is one of the most beautiful and cherished natural wonders in the United States. This legislation will help keep it pristine for generations to come,” said Senator Warren in the statement.