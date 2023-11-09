Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range

BOURNE – Barnstable County Commissioners are urging lawmakers to oppose further federal appropriations for the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The project has reportedly faced a funding shortfall of over $6 million dollars, and county officials have sent a letter to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Congressman Bill Keating, to halt any potential further funding.

Opponents of the project have expressed concern that the range could contaminate the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve, the Cape’s sole source aquifer.

Base officials have said that an on-site range would reduce time and costs for required training, and that it would not significantly impact the surrounding environment.

County officials say that the environmental review process was flawed and lacked full analysis of alternatives.

The following is the full statement regarding the proposed range and letter from County Commissioners: