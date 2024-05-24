Cape And Islands District Attorney’s Office Launches New Website

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has announced the launching of a new website.
Galibois says the website, CapeAndIslandsDA.gov, will offer public access to information pertaining to what the D.A. does.
Features include a human trafficking tip line, a public records request portal, and a job opening section.
Galibois says this is the first time in the history of the office that such a website has been created.
In a statement, he said, “I hope it encourages people to explore our work, learn more about the criminal justice system, and learn more about how we continue to expand community engagement.”
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter