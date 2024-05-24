Cape And Islands District Attorney’s Office Launches New Website

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has announced the launching of a new website.

Galibois says the website, CapeAndIslandsDA.gov, will offer public access to information pertaining to what the D.A. does.

Features include a human trafficking tip line, a public records request portal, and a job opening section.

Galibois says this is the first time in the history of the office that such a website has been created.

In a statement, he said, “I hope it encourages people to explore our work, learn more about the criminal justice system, and learn more about how we continue to expand community engagement.”