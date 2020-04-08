Food4Vets Program Being Offered at Sandwich High

SANDWICH – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is continuing to aid the local military community through their Food4Vets program.

Local veterans and active duty military members, along with military families, will be able to pick up special cases containing two weeks worth of food supplies for free at Sandwich High School.

Steven Xiarhos and other volunteers with Big Nick’s Ride are supporting the cause.

“We’re putting (the food packages) on trucks, and we’re getting them delivered and shipped all over Cape Cod and all over Massachusetts,” Xiarhos said.

Food4Vets has provided over 300,000 boxed meals to this point, according to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. A distribution event was also recently held at Gillette Stadium.

The program is being offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“As long as this lasts, we’ll be there for them, because they were always there for us,” Xiarhos said.

Attendees will be asked to stay inside of their vehicles as volunteers load the trunk with food supplies, in order to maintain social distancing.

Attendees must register in advance online through the foundation’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Xiarhos said the biggest need for the program at the moment is fuel, and donations for that can be made through the foundation’s website.