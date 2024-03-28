Nantucket County Among Most Likely for Beach Rescues

NANTUCKET – Nantucket beachgoers have ranked among the most likely to need a rescue, with the county the fourth most likely for accidents and calls to authorities.

Personal injury lawyers Connecticut Trial Firm conducted the study using United States Life Saving Association data, reporting that there have been 636 rescues in the last ten years from Nantucket beaches.

It averages out to about 100 in 100,000 beachgoers getting involved in a rescue.

“With summer around the corner, vacationers and locals alike are going to be flooding towards their favorite bathing spots around the country soon. With this, of course, come the dangers that are present, even in one of the more relaxing settings. It’s always interesting to see the places where such dangers seem to prevail most, and hopefully, this can help beachgoers and lifeguards in these areas to be prepared for potential dangers,” said Ryan McKeen of Connecticut Trial Firm in a statement.

The county ranks behind Bay County, Florida; Ventura County, California and Clackamas County, Oregon.

In Clackamas County, 177.7 beachgoers per 100,000 end up needing some kind of rescue.