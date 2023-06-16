Local Town Offices, Services to Close Monday for Juneteenth

HYANNIS – Town offices and services across Cape Cod will be closed on Monday, June 19, in recognition of Juneteenth.

Towns such as Dennis and Yarmouth will have their town offices closed, while disposal areas in places like Barnstable will not be open. Other services, including libraries and the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, will not be operating.

Juneteenth was approved as a federal holiday in 2021. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Union soldiers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas about the Confederacy’s surrender on June 19, 1865–about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was authorized.

Residents are advised to reach out to their town to confirm holiday schedules.