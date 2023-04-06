You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AG Campbell Calls for Increased Birth Control Coverage

AG Campbell Calls for Increased Birth Control Coverage

April 6, 2023

Photo courtesy of WhatsNext

BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is calling on the federal government to expand birth control insurance coverage.

Campbell joined a coalition of more than 20 attorneys general nationwide in co-signing a letter addressed to members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

The group contends that existing exemptions for employers within the Affordable Care Act for birth control coverage should be modified.

Under a proposal pitched by the Biden administration earlier this year, a moral exemption rule for employers providing birth control coverage for its employees would be rescinded.

A religious exemption rule would be retained, though a system to arrange avenues to ensure reproduction coverage without the involvement of objecting parties at no cost to employees would also be created.

Campbell praised the plan brought forward by the President, adding that it would empower women while maintaining their health.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 