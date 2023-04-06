AG Campbell Calls for Increased Birth Control Coverage

BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is calling on the federal government to expand birth control insurance coverage.

Campbell joined a coalition of more than 20 attorneys general nationwide in co-signing a letter addressed to members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

The group contends that existing exemptions for employers within the Affordable Care Act for birth control coverage should be modified.

Under a proposal pitched by the Biden administration earlier this year, a moral exemption rule for employers providing birth control coverage for its employees would be rescinded.

A religious exemption rule would be retained, though a system to arrange avenues to ensure reproduction coverage without the involvement of objecting parties at no cost to employees would also be created.

Campbell praised the plan brought forward by the President, adding that it would empower women while maintaining their health.