Mega Million Jackpot to Surpass $1B Mark

HYANNIS – The Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot is slated to surpass the $1 billion threshold.

At an estimated $1.1 billion, with a roughly $569 million cash option, the upcoming Mega Millions grand prize would be the third-largest in the game’s history and the fifth-largest ever among all U.S. lottery games.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been hit since October.

Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for $2 each prior to the 11 p.m. drawing. Residents are reminded by lottery officials to play responsibly and within their means.