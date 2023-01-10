You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Million Jackpot to Surpass $1B Mark

Mega Million Jackpot to Surpass $1B Mark

January 10, 2023

HYANNIS – The Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot is slated to surpass the $1 billion threshold.

At an estimated $1.1 billion, with a roughly $569 million cash option, the upcoming Mega Millions grand prize would be the third-largest in the game’s history and the fifth-largest ever among all U.S. lottery games.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been hit since October.

Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for $2 each prior to the 11 p.m. drawing. Residents are reminded by lottery officials to play responsibly and within their means.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


