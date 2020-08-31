You are here: Home / NewsCenter / National Guard Plans Machine Gun Range on Joint Base Cape Cod

August 31, 2020

Courtesy: Massachusetts National Guard

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Plan are underway to build a machine gun range at a Cape Cod base used for training by the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

The proposal for Camp Edwards at Joint Base Cape Cod, the first of its kind in the state, is contained in a 100-page environmental assessment prepared for the Guard and an accompanying draft finding that says the project would have no significant impacts.

Most of the noise from the range would be contained on the base, but some noise could affect multiple neighborhoods as well as an elementary school.

The National Guard is currently accepting written comments from the public on the proposal.

