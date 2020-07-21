Peter Pan Bus Lines Adapts to Provide Service Amid COVID-19

HYANNIS – Peter Pan Bus Lines has made multiple changes to its operations in order to facilitate safe-as-possible travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bus line was one of the services that had to halt operations because of the pandemic, but has since reopened with a number of precautions, including investing in multiple cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The precautions include the CDC approved PermaSafe protective coating that kills viruses, including COVID-19, on contact and daily bus cleanings with Victory electrostatic hand-held sprayers and BruTabS6 Sealant.

“[PermaSafe] is almost like a seal on all the touch services and it kills 99.9 percent of the germs. It also gets into the heating and cooling system and it makes sure that the air is clean and disinfected for our passengers onboard the coach, not to mention that each and every day the bus is sanitized after being used as well,” said Chris Crean, Vice President of Safety and Security for Peter Pan Bus Lines.

The bus line has also implemented contact-free travel services, with its new Peter Pan Bus Mobile App being able to handle searching bus schedules, purchasing tickets, changing reservations, and bus boarding.

“There’s no more ticketing, no more cash. Everything is all by your phone now. It makes that interaction much easier and much safer between a customer and our employee,” said Crean.

Passengers are also asked to wear masks while boarding and exiting the bus and are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering while travelling for their safety and the safety of those around them.

Fresh air will be continuously circulated while on the bus.

Personal protective equipment has been issued to employees, including face masks and hand sanitizer, to follow CDC recommendations.

Crean said that most of the feedback they have received has been positive, including employees who had been furloughed and are looking to get back to work.

Peter Pan Bus Lines will be resuming a 7 day schedule, with stops in Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, North Eastham, Orleans, Harwich, Barnstable, Sagamore, Bourne, Falmouth, and the Islands, as well as connections to other Northeast locations like Boston Logan Airport and Boston South Station.

Currently, the Plymouth and Brockton bus line has been suspended, with no clear date of resuming.