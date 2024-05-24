You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth Police Department Frustrated With Juvenile Bicycle Activity

Plymouth Police Department Frustrated With Juvenile Bicycle Activity

May 24, 2024

Courtesy of the Plymouth Police Department

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Police Department says it has responded to over two-dozen calls since the beginning of April about juveniles on bicycles causing “havoc” in the downtown and North Plymouth areas.

Police have responded after being called for the “middle school bicycle gangs”, as they are calling them, riding in the middle of Route 3A, swerving at cars and geese, and other alleged misdeeds.

The Plymouth PD calls the behavior unacceptable. Going forward, they will issue a twenty-dollar citation to the parents of the offender, and they will impound the bike.

Juveniles over 16 years old will have to take care of the ticket themselves.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

