Proposed Bill Would Establish Four-Day Work Week Pilot Program

HYANNIS – A bill that would explore establishing a four-day workweek is currently being considered by state officials.

H.3849, An Act relative to a four-day work week pilot program, co-filed by state representatives Josh Cutler of Plymouth and Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth would create a pilot program in which participating employers would receive tax incentives to transition to a shorter schedule with no reduction in pay for employees.

The bill was considered in a hearing by the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development as it moves through the legislative process.

Proponents of a four-day workweek have cited studies that indicate a four-day workweek creates a happier workforce, attracts talent, and fuels productivity while reducing commuting time and employee burnout.

“Our research with hundreds of companies and thousands of workers shows that a four-day, 32-hour week with no reduction in pay not only yields tremendous well-being improvements for workers, but is highly beneficial for companies,” said Professor Juliet Schor, a scholar and a leading proponent of the four-day week.

“After trialing this model,” she said, “a mere six percent are returning to the five-day week. H.3849 will put Massachusetts on the map once again leading the nation, as we have done on same-sex marriage and climate.”