UPDATE: Results for Local Elections Begin to Come In

HYANNIS-Residents across the Cape and Islands cast their votes Tuesday for the upcoming presidential and State Senate races, along with their parties’ state and town committees.

The major local race was the primary vote for the vacant Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat, representing the towns of Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich, Plymouth, Kingston and Pembroke. Races for Republican State Committeeman and Committeewoman were contested as well.

More updates are pending and will be provided when results come in.

UPDATE 10:02 p.m.: Crocker and Manzelli are official winners in Edgartown in the the Republican State Committee races.

Crocker outperformed St. Germain 107-73, while Manzelli received 98 votes to Lange’s 80.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Unofficial results from Yarmouth show Judy Crocker and Fran Manzelli as winners in the town for the Republican State Committee.

Crocker received 1377 votes in the town, compared to Andrea St. Germain’s 915 votes. Manzelli received 1356 votes in Yarmouth, while Adam Lange received 888 votes.

UPDATE 9:33 p.m.: Results from the State Senate primaries in Falmouth have been posted.

In the Republican race, Jay McMahon received more votes than Jesse Brown; the totals were 1669-933.

Susan Moran led all Democrats again with 1844 votes. Moakley and Coletta finished second and third again as well, totaling 3032 and 672 votes respectively.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.: Unofficial results for the State Senate primary races in Sandwich are in.

Jay McMahon outperformed Jesse Brown 1511-752 in the Republican primary in Sandwich.

Susan Moran led all Democrats in the primary race in the town, receiving 1844 votes. Thomas Moakley finished second, with 927 votes, and Becky Coletta finished third with 632 votes.

Preliminary reports from Orleans are in. Adam Lange received more votes than Fran Manzelli, 365-198, in the Republican State Committeeman race. In the Republican State Committeewoman race, Judy Crocker outperformed Andrea St. Germain at the Orleans polls, 373-195.

In Dukes County, Crocker and St. Germain each received three votes, while Manzelli received four to Lange’s two.