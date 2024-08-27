You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Severe Weather Impacts Towns Across Cape

August 26, 2024

Flooding at the Bourne Bridge Rotary on Monday afternoon. Photo from Bourne Fire Department

HYANNIS – Severe weather struck parts of Cape Cod today.

The National Weather Service reported a lightning strike caused a structure fire on Seaport Lane in Harwich. Sandwich Fire Department officials also responded to a fire started by lightning at Mill Road, with units assisting from Joint Base Cape Cod and Mashpee Fire Department. 

Significant flooding was reported in Bourne, including Scenic Highway and the Bourne Bridge Rotary.

The Falmouth Police Department said parts of Route 28 were not passable. There were also reports that the parking lot at Red River Beach in Harwich was flooded, with people taking shelter in the restroom building. Flooding also was reported on Route 134 near the Dennis Police Department.

The Weather Service says hailstones fell in Bourne measuring one inch in diameter.

By Jim McCabe and Grady Culhane, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

