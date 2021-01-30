Barnstable County Special Sheriff Jeff Perry Retires

BUZZARDS BAY – Barnstable County Special Sheriff Jeff Perry is retiring after 10 years.

“As second in charge he was involved in everything, and he just did an excellent job in everything he was involved with,” said Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Perry served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for Barnstable’s 5th District from 2003-2011.

“He was a great pick for me as special sheriff, having been a sergeant in the Wareham Police Department and a small business owner and then a state representative, and also found somewhere along the way to go back to school and get his law degree,”

Ross Alper will replace Cummings as Barnstable County Special Sheriff.