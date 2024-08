Why exactly has pickleball taken off on Cape Cod? Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton, and avid player of pickleball with the “Smashpee” player group joins Grady Culhane to talk about his love of the game that has captured him personally, and what towns are doing to facilitate interest. With the game also famous for the distinctive sound of the paddle against the plastic ball, he also talks about measures to reduce noise complaints and impact on neighbors.