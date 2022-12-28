Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding

HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms, are set to benefit from state funding.

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset.

That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer vessels for the offshore wind facilities, which are set to be located about 20 miles off of Martha’s Vineyard.

The money for the shipyard is part of $180 million in state money used to fund clean energy infrastructure across Massachusetts. It’s part of a wider initiative by the Commonwealth to meet net zero carbon emission goals by 2050.