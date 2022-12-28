You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding

Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding

December 28, 2022

HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms, are set to benefit from state funding.

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset.

That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer vessels for the offshore wind facilities, which are set to be located about 20 miles off of Martha’s Vineyard.

The money for the shipyard is part of $180 million in state money used to fund clean energy infrastructure across Massachusetts. It’s part of a wider initiative by the Commonwealth to meet net zero carbon emission goals by 2050.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


