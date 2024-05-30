VIDEO: “Dr. Beach” Talks Best Beaches on Cape Cod

A Cape Cod beach is once again in the top ten of Doctor Beach’s annual report grading coastal destinations nationwide. Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach is number 9 on the list, a step up from its tenth-place slot last year. Stephen Leatherman, Doctor Beach himself, says Coast Guard has been a favorite for him over the decades he’s maintained the annual report. He adds that a returning shark and seal population keeps it from ranking higher on the list, hindering its potential for swimability, though he did highlight ongoing efforts by lifeguards to notify beachgoers about the shark risks.