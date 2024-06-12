VIDEO: Titanic Wreckage, Deepwater Oil Spill and More – 60 Years of Discovery with WHOI’s ‘Alvin’ Manned Submarine

One of the world’s most famous research submersibles built and maintained here on Cape Cod is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Principal Engineer Andrew Bowen joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter to talk about its storied history.

The human occupied submersible Alvin was christened at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock in 1964 and has been on more than 5,200 dives since then.

Over the decades, the sub has been a key player in research of the Titanic wreckage, explored deep sea hydrothermal vents in the Galapagos and also participated in the national response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.