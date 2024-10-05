24-year-old New York woman arrested and extradited to Massachusetts for scamming Cape Cod victim out Of $46,000.

MARSTONS MILLS – After an extensive investigation by the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division, 24-year-old Yuxin Fu of Flushing, New York was arrested for her involvement in a scam that targeted a Marstons Mills resident. In December of 2022 the Barnstable

Police became aware of a victim in Marstons Mills that had been instructed to transfer $46,000 into a “safe” government account. Posing as a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration the scammer advised the victim that their social security number was linked to an investigation in Texas and that they had to transfer their account funds to a “safe” government account to protect them from being seized. Based on several search warrants and follow up investigation a warrant was issued for Fu in June of 2023, however Fu had reportedly fled the country to China in May of 2023. On September 23, 2024 Fu was taken into custody at JFK International Airport in New York as she attempted to reenter the United States. Fu waived extradition and was transported to Massachusetts form New York by members of the Barnstable Police Detective Unit and Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit – Cape & Islands.

Fu was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday October 4, 2024 on Larceny Over $1,200 and Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200. At the request of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Fu was held on $100,000 bail.

This prosecution is the result of the partnership between the Barnstable Police Department, United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.