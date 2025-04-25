You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham’s Top Bond Rating Maintained

April 25, 2025

CHATHAM – Chatham Town Manager Jill Goldsmith is proud to announce that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed the town’s “AAA” bond rating, the highest possible.

S&P cited several factors including desirability of the community with an extremely-large tax base, and consistent operating surpluses.

“Maintaining the highest bond rating helps Chatham secure the most favorable interest rates, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars as we invest in essential infrastructure and services,” said Goldsmith.

In addition, it’s in connection with the upcoming sale of an $8.185 million General Obligation Municipal-Purpose Loan of 2025 bonds for previously approved projects, including the transfer station, waterfront infrastructure, and wastewater.

Goldsmith’s office says the reaffirmation reflects the town’s strong fiscal stewardship.

Chatham remains one of only a select group of municipalities across the nation to achieve and maintain that bond rating. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

