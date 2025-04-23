Longnook Beach Project Completed

TRURO – The Town of Truro says Longnook Beach has reopened.

Longnook was closed last summer because officials were concerned about someone getting hurt by an erosion-related collapse on the steep coastal bank.

In 1973, an 11-year-old boy died when a cliff at Longnook collapsed.

Following a permitting process with the Cape Cod National Seashore and the Truro Conservation Commission, the DPW project to improve the access at Longnook took place between March 31st and April 3rd.