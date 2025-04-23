Longnook Beach Project Completed

TRURO – The Town of Truro says Longnook Beach has reopened.
Longnook was closed last summer because officials were concerned about someone getting hurt by an erosion-related collapse on the steep coastal bank.
In 1973, an 11-year-old boy died when a cliff at Longnook collapsed.
Following a permitting process with the Cape Cod National Seashore and the Truro Conservation Commission, the DPW project to improve the access at Longnook took place between March 31st and April 3rd.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter