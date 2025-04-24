Harwich Restricting Water as Drought Continues

HARWICH – Water restriction will go into effect for Harwich next week as drought conditions continue.

Beginning May 1, nonessential outdoor water use will be limited to two days per week, before 9 am and after 5 pm. Odd addresses may have sprinkler and irrigation watering on Tuesdays or Saturdays, while evens have Wednesdays and Sundays.

Hand watering is permitted daily, but only before 8 and after 5.

The full statement from the Harwich Water Department: