Harwich Restricting Water as Drought Continues

HARWICH – Water restriction will go into effect for Harwich next week as drought conditions continue.
Beginning May 1, nonessential outdoor water use will be limited to two days per week, before 9 am and after 5 pm. Odd addresses may have sprinkler and irrigation watering on Tuesdays or Saturdays, while evens have Wednesdays and Sundays.
Hand watering is permitted daily, but only before 8 and after 5.
The full statement from the Harwich Water Department:
Per our Water Management Permit issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, due to ongoing drought conditions with low groundwater levels reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, and a Mild drought or higher is declared by the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force for Cape Cod: Mandatory nonessential outdoor water restrictions will start on May 1, 2025.
KEY RESTRICTIONS:
· Nonessential outdoor water use is limited to TWO DAYS per week.
· Permitted watering times: Before 9:00 AM and after 5:00 PM only, Irrigation/Sprinkler use is allowed ONLY on your assigned day.
· Hand watering allowed Before 9:00 AM and after 5:00 PM daily.
ASSIGNED WATERING DAYS:
Odd addresses: Tuesdays and/or Saturdays
Even addresses: Wednesdays and/or Sundays
These restrictions will remain in place until groundwater levels have recovered and conditions improve.
Thank you for your cooperation in conserving water.
For more information and details of the water restrictions, please visit our website at: www.harwichwater.com
and/or contact 508-432-0304