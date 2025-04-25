Wequassett Resort Donates $60K In Two Years To Outer Cape Health Services

HARWICH PORT – Wequassett Resort and Golf Club has donated another $30,000 to Outer Cape Health Services through its Community Impact Fund, matching a donation made in 2023.

The Fund is supported by an optional 1% guest donation added to each stay, with 100% of proceeds directed to local nonprofit organizations selected by the resort’s staff. Other nonprofits that have benefited include the Center for Coastal Studies, The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, and the Harwich Children’s Fund.

Wequassett says this reinforces the resort’s longstanding commitment to strengthening the Cape Cod community.

Outer Cape Health Services CEO Dr. Damian Archer said they were deeply grateful for the generous support.

“Partnerships like this are vital as we continue to expand our services and address the unique healthcare needs of our region,” said Archer.