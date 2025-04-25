You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Q&A’s with Candidates Cape-Wide with Lynne Pleffner

April 25, 2025

The League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area is encouraging participation in spring elections.

Lynne Pleffner, Chair of Voter Services, says they have organized several question and answer forums with all of the candidates for town positions across Cape Cod. 

multiple elections scheduled in the coming weeks starting on April 30 for the Dennis Water Commission, followed in the first 8 days in May with positions on the Chatham, Mashpee, and Yarmouth Select Boards and the Brewster Planning Board, and an election for the Harwich Forum on May 15.

More on the League of Women Voters’ efforts can be found on their official website here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


