LISTEN: Q&A’s with Candidates Cape-Wide with Lynne Pleffner

The League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area is encouraging participation in spring elections.

Lynne Pleffner, Chair of Voter Services, says they have organized several question and answer forums with all of the candidates for town positions across Cape Cod.

multiple elections scheduled in the coming weeks starting on April 30 for the Dennis Water Commission, followed in the first 8 days in May with positions on the Chatham, Mashpee, and Yarmouth Select Boards and the Brewster Planning Board, and an election for the Harwich Forum on May 15.

More on the League of Women Voters’ efforts can be found on their official website here.