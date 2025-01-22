37 Fire Service Leaders Graduate from Management Training Program



STOW, MA – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated today from the 30th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said.

The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management. Through classroom instruction, out-of-class assignments, and student presentations, the course delivers intensive training in the managerial aspects of leading a municipal fire department.

“The Chief Fire Officer program is a tremendous opportunity for new chiefs and rising officers,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, who graduated from the program in 2016. “The rigorous instruction in such a wide variety of topics will help these graduates provide the leadership that their departments and communities deserve. Completing the program is a major accomplishment and I want to congratulate all of them on their initiative and dedication to professional development.”

The Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program covers a spectrum of topics considered essential for effective public sector management. It includes human resource management, ethics, executive leadership, governmental and organization structures, information management, customer-focused strategic planning, legal issues, budgets and public finance, community awareness, and labor relations. The curriculum helps fire officers improve their ability to lead and manage personnel, understand employees’ needs and problems, communicate effectively to a variety of audiences, and leverage inter-agency cooperation. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.

Graduating from Cape Cod is Deputy Chief Patrick Hill of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.