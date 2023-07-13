Adam Wacholder still missing from Falmouth a month later

FALMOUTH – The desperate search continues a month after a Falmouth man went missing without a trace. Adam has been missing since Tuesday June 13th. 2023. He was last seen between the 99 Restaurant on Davis Strait and Gifford Street in Falmouth. He is 6′ 1″, with black and white hair and wearing glasses. He is a gentle soul, might be shy if you approach him but very friendly and completely harmless. If you see him, please tell Adam his family is looking for him. And call the Falmouth Police Dept at 774-255-4527.

A Facebook page has been created for any clues as to where Adam may be.