Alert Falmouth Police officer intervenes in potential scam at local convenience store



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On September 19, 2024, at approximately 4:21 PM, Officer Sean Lowe was on duty and at the Cumberland Farms located on East Falmouth Highway when he observed an elderly male engaging in suspicious activity involving a Bitcoin ATM. The male was in the process of depositing a substantial amount of cash. Staff reported they also recognized the scam and had attempted to stop the male from putting in money.

Further investigation revealed that the individual was on the phone, receiving instructions from a male with a foreign accent regarding the deposit. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Officer Lowe promptly intervened and was able to convince the elderly man that he was, in fact, falling victim to a scam.

Detective Kurt Ruta responded to assist with the investigation, uncovering that the male had withdrawn just under $10,000 from his bank to deposit into the Bitcoin ATM—slightly below the threshold for mandated reporting by U.S. banks. The scammers had falsely informed the victim that he had been overpaid during a PayPal transaction and needed to return the money.

We commend Officer Lowe and Cumberland Farms staff for their quick thinking and keen observations, which prevented a resident from falling victim to this scam. This incident highlights the importance of community awareness and vigilance against fraudulent activities.

The investigation into this matter remains open and is being investigated by detectives.

The Falmouth Police Department would like to remind the community of the following tips to avoid falling victim to scams:

1. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Calls: Scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations. Verify the caller’s identity before providing any personal information.

2. Don’t Rush: Scammers create a sense of urgency. Take your time to think through requests for money or personal information.

3. Consult Trusted Individuals: If you receive a suspicious call or message, discuss it with family or friends before taking action.

4. Educate Yourself: Familiarize yourself with common scams and how they work.