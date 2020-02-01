Audio: Man uses police radio to report he was cold and lost in Brewster

BREWSTER – A bizarre incident occurred in Brewster around 2 AM Friday morning. A man apparently broke into the vehicle of an off-duty Brewster Sergeant and started using the police radio. He called for help saying he was cold and didn’t know where he was. Officers quickly figured out where he was and responded to the scene where he was taken into custody without further incident.

You can listen to the audio transcript via Broadcastify here (warning strong language):

(Note that there is a multitude of profanity in the recording and it has been time compressed).