You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barbecue catches side of house on fire in Harwich

Barbecue catches side of house on fire in Harwich

July 8, 2023

HARWICH – A barbecue caught the side of a house on fire in Harwich. The call on Speak Way came in about 8:15 PM Saturday. Shingles on the ranch style home were on fire that was quickly knocked down. Crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

