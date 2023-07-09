HARWICH – A barbecue caught the side of a house on fire in Harwich. The call on Speak Way came in about 8:15 PM Saturday. Shingles on the ranch style home were on fire that was quickly knocked down. Crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Barbecue catches side of house on fire in Harwich
July 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
