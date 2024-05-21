WATCH: Cape Cod Hit Hard By Erosion in Recent Years, But County Dredge Stepping Up
May 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, NOAA Fisheries Educating Grade-Schoolers This Week
- VIDEO: Deer Filmed Swimming Across Cape Cod Canal
- AAA Forecasts Major Uptick for Memorial Day Weekend Travel
- WATCH: Cape Cod Hit Hard By Erosion in Recent Years, But County Dredge Stepping Up
- Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen
- Tickets Now Available For Cape League’s 2024 All-Star Game
- New Study Finds Massachusetts Elderly At High Risk Of Bankruptcy
- Work Happening This Week On Bourne Rotary
- Harwich Town Election Set for Tuesday
- Organization Offering Tours Of Nobska Lighthouse
- Woods Hole Scientists Develop Innovative, Noninvasive Tagging Method
- State Grants Issued To Help Organizations With Suicide Prevention Programs
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Hosting Film And Panel About PFAS