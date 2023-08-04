Barnstable Police announce Citizen’s Police Academy



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their Citizens Police Academy this fall. This ten-week course will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 PM at hte Barnstable Police Facility. The course begins on September 13th, and runs through Wednesday November 15th.

All local residence and business owners are invited to attend. Application can be found on the police website, or at the front window of the station, which is located at 1200 Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis.

Completed applications can be mailed or dropped off at the station, attention to Lt. Michael Clark. The email address is [email protected] if you have any questions. Applications will be accepted until Friday August 25th. Please apply early as the course is limited to 30 seats and it is anticipated the class will fill up quickly.